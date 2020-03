Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Dr. Damon Korb joined us live via Skype with strategies for parenting in a pandemic. Dr. Korb is one of the country’s most renowned behavioral and developmental pediatricians. His most recent book is called “Raising an Organized Child - 5 Steps to Boost Independence, Ease Frustration and Promote Confidence”. For more information on Dr. Korb and his book, you can visit his website or follow Dr. Korb on Twitter @DrKorb

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on March 25, 2020.