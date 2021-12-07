Stray Cat Alliance opens new thrift store location with all proceeds going to cats, kittens in need

Morning News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Tiffany Palazzini from Stray Cat Thrift and Estate Store joined us live with details on Stray Cat Alliance’s new thrift store.

Follow the store’s Instagram for more information.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 News at Noon on Dec. 7, 2021.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Popular

Latest News

More News