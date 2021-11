Students Run L.A. founder Eric Spears and the class of 2021 marathon runners Perla Leon and Assael Mendez joined us to tell us all about SRLA and the 2021 graduates who are running this weekend’s LA Marathon.

For more information on SRLA including how you can donate, visit the nonprofit’s website.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Nov. 3, 2021.