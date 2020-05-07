Study the game of football in virtual reality with Playbook Five

Breaking News
The CEO of Playbook Five Jason Robinson joined us live to talk about how middle school and high school athletes can study football plays in virtual reality with his virtual playbook. Playbook Five works with any virtual reality viewer including Google cardboard. Players of all positions can experience the playbook like never before to increase Football Intelligence. For more info, you can visit their website or follow on Instagram on @PlaybookFive.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on May 7, 2020.

