Style Smart expert Anya Sarre joins celebrity dermatologist and sponsor Dr. Ava Shambam to share the products that keep celebrities looking and feeling great on the red carpet.

What to keep in your red carpet clutch

Never let them see you sweat: Qbrexa wipes reduce excessive sweat

Make the most of photos: Upneeq drops brighten eyes and lift lids

Stay energized on a long red carpet: Vitri vitamin patch

Alleviate aching feet: CBD cream and Aspercreme pain relief cream

Refresh your dewy dermis: Mineral Air Mist

Sunny skin cheat: La Roche-Posay Anthelios 50 Daily Anti-Aging Primer With Sunscreen

This segment aired on KTLA 5 Weekend Morning News on Sept. 10, 2022.