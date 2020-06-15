Stylish Father’s Day gift ideas with lifestyle expert Alison Deyette

TV Host and Lifestyle Expert Alison Deyette joined us with the top picks for last-minute Father’s Day gifts. For more info on everything featured in the segment and so much more on lifestyle expert Alison Deyette, visit her website. You can follow her on social media @alisondeyette.

Privé Revaux sunglasses and anti-blue light glasses were created by Hollywood heavy-hitters Jamie Foxx, Ashley Benson and Hailee Steinfeld, along with serial entrepreneur David Schottenstein with a mission to bring unprecedented value to the consumer with high-quality, handmade eyewear at an affordable price starting at $29.95.

Bevel offers end-to-end complete shave system and head-to-toe grooming products designed for Black men. You can find their products at Target, CVS, Amazon, and getbevel.com.

Man Crates is the ultimate gifting destination with high quality themed gift sets for every man in your life. They package many of their sets in real wooden crates, challenging the recipient to pry open their gift with a provided crowbar!

Ben Sherman stylish menswear and accessories that are known for modern, sharp and colorful pieces to keeps dads looking fresh and youthful.

Swiss-Made Luminox is the ultimate timepiece for rugged outdoorsmen and other peak performers. Inspired by the great outdoors of the Pacific Coast, the PACIFIC DIVER watch collection is the ideal companion for surfing, swimming, diving, paddle-boarding, and beyond.

Bonobos Reissued Riviera Short Sleeve Shirtcollection & Riviera Recycled swim trunks are perfect for dad and they’re offering ‘Father’s Day bundles’ featuring pre-curated style bundles for all kinds of dads, including “The Fore Father”, “The Protective Type”, and “The Aquaman of the Hour”.

The Golf Boost AI app powered by OnCore Golf uses artificial intelligence to analyze a golf swing – with or without a club in hand, so it can be done anywhere and anytime. By capturing a video of a golfer’s body positions throughout the swing, Golf Boost AI compares position, tempo, and angles of motion to a universal model of the ideal golf swing – developed in collaboration with PGA professionals including Jim McLean – one of golf’s all-time leading swing instructors. The video is uploaded to a cloud server, instantly analyzed, and a series of instructional tips and lessons are delivered to the golfer’s phone in minutes. For more info, visit their website.

