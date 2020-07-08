Stylish swimwear for kids with Maisonette

Breaking News
Co-founder of Maisonette Sylvana Ward-Durrett joined us live with the most adorable summer swim fashions for kids. Sylvana is a former VOGUE editor and mom of 3 children. The idea for Maisonette was born to create a one-stop shopping destination of coveted children’s brands and independent boutiques from around the world including clothing, accessories, home and giftables. For more info on Maisonette, you can visit their website or follow them on Instagram @MaisonetteWorld

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on July 8, 2020.

