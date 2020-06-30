Summer and Fourth of July grilling recipes with Chef Jamie Gwen

VIDEO COMING SOON

PULLED PORK WAFFLE CUPS with GRILLED COLESLAW

Succulent Pulled pork, on the grill, in the oven or in your Slow Cooker, piled into a waffle cup and topped with grilled coleslaw; how bad could it be?!?

Root Beer Pulled Pork Ingredients:

– 2 tablespoons dark brown sugar

– 2 tablespoons chili powder

– 2 tablespoons kosher salt

– One 4-pound boneless (or bone-in) pork shoulder (aka pork butt)

– 6 peeled garlic cloves

– 2 cups good-quality root beer

– Waffle Cups & BBQ Sauce, for assembling

On the Grill: Use a boneless pork butt for quicker cooking. Combine the brown sugar, chili powder and salt in a small bowl. Rub the seasoning all over the meat. Prepare your grill for indirect cooking and bring the grill to 300°F. Place the pork shoulder fat-side up, over indirect heat. Pour the root beer into a disposable metal pan and add the garlic cloves. Place the pan over the heat on the grill. Cook with the lid closed, for 4 hours. Use an instant-read thermometer to check the internal temperature of the roast. When the roast reaches an internal temperature of 190ºF, place the roast in a large disposable foil pan and cover tightly with aluminum foil. Let the roast rest in the foil-covered pan for 1 hour. Proceed with the recipe below.

In the Slow Cooker: Combine the brown sugar, chili powder and salt in a small bowl. Rub the seasoning all over the meat. Place the pork shoulder in your slow cooker. Add the garlic cloves and pour the root beer around the meat. Cover and cook on high for 6 hours. Proceed with the recipe below.

In the Oven: Preheat the oven to 300°F. Combine the brown sugar, chili powder and salt in a small bowl. Rub the seasoning all over the meat. Place the pork shoulder in a ovenproof casserole with a tight fitting lid (aluminum foil works too). Add the garlic cloves and pour the root beer around the meat. Cover the pot with the lid or cover tightly with aluminum foil. Place the pot in the oven and allow the pork to braise for 3 hours.

Remove the pork to a cutting board. Set a fine strainer over a medium heatproof bowl. Pour the liquid from the pan/pot through the strainer and set aside. If the pork has a bone, remove and discard it. Using 2 forks, shred the meat. Place the shredded meat in a large sauté pan and add 1 cup of the strained braising liquid to the pork (or more, if needed), to moisten the meat.

SPICY GRILLED COLESLAW

I know, it sounds crazy, but it’s delicious! Grilling the cabbage before making the slaw adds a smoky element and the dressing soaks in beautifully from the warmth of the greens. Serve at room temperature for the best flavor.

Ingredients:

– One small head of green cabbage, cut through the core into 6 wedges

– Olive oil

– 1/2 cup mayonnaise

– 3 tablespoons apple cider vinegar

– 4 pickled pepperoncini from a jar, seeds and stems removed and minced (or use pickled jalapeños as a substitute, if you like it hot!)

– 1 teaspoon celery salt

– Salt and freshly ground pepper

Preheat your grill or grill pan to high heat. Brush the cabbage wedges with the olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Grill the cabbage until charred, about 2 minutes per side. When the cabbage is cool enough to handle, finely slice it crosswise into thin shreds.

In a large mixing bowl, whisk together the mayonnaise, cider vinegar, minced pepperoncini, celery salt and pepper to taste. Add the shredded cabbage and toss well.

Top with grilled avocados, for texture and a beautiful garnish or pile the cole slaw into grilled fish tacos for a supreme meal.

Serves 8

SKIRT STEAK TACOS with CHARRED TOMATO SALSA

Just four ingredients in this marinade add mouthwatering flavor to any cut of steak. Sweet, savory and delicious~



Ingredients:

– 1 pound skirt steak

– 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

– 2 tablespoons Dijon mustard

– 2 tablespoons brown sugar

– 1/4 cup soy sauce

– Lots of freshly ground black pepper

– Corn tortillas, fresh cilantro leaves and shaved radishes – for assembling the tacos

Place the steak in a large shallow dish. In a small mixing bowl combine the oil, mustard, brown sugar and soy sauce and season with lots of freshly ground pepper. Whisk to combine. Pour the marinade over the steak and refrigerate for 1 hour and up to 4 hours.

Let the steak rest out of the fridge for 15 minutes then heat your grill to high and grill to the preferred doneness. Let the steak rest for 5 minutes before slicing.

CHARRED TOMATO SALSA

Ingredients:

– 4 medium tomatoes

– 1 small jalapeño pepper

– 1 small red onion, diced

– 2 tablespoons fresh cilantro leaves, finely chopped

– 1 teaspoon granulated sugar or agave

– Juice of 1/2 lime

– Salt and freshly ground pepper

Preheat your grill to high heat. Place the tomatoes and the jalapeño directly on the grates and char the skins until blackened in spots, turning often. Remove from the grill and let cool.

Cut the tomatoes in half, scrape out the seeds and place the tomato halves In your food processor. Cut the stem off of the jalapeño and cut it in half; remove the seeds and the veins. Add the jalapeño to the food processor along with red onion, cilantro, sugar, lime juice and seasoning. Pulse to create a chunky salsa.

Chill in the refrigerator for at least thirty minutes before serving to allow the flavors to combine.

LEMON & ROSEMARY GRILLED CHICKEN THIGHS with GRILLED CORN & PESTO

Seriously summer-inspired and so delicious!

Ingredients:

– 8 bone-in, skin-on chicken thighs

– 1/3 cup olive oil

– Zest of 2 lemons

– 1/2 cup freshly squeezed lemon juice

– 4 garlic cloves, minced

– 1 tablespoon freshly minced rosemary

– 1 tablespoon freshly minced thyme leaves

– Salt and freshly ground pepper

– 2 lemons, cut in half

– 4 ears sweet summer corn

– 1 cup prepared pesto

Season the chicken thighs liberally with salt and pepper. In a small mixing bowl, combine the olive oil, lemon zest, lemon juice, chopped garlic, rosemary and thyme. Stir to combine. Place the chicken thighs in a large sealable plastic bag and pour the marinade over the chicken. Pour the marinade over the chicken and refrigerate overnight.

When ready to party, fire up the grill to medium-low. Place the chicken thighs skin side up and cook for 15 minutes, or until the underside is golden brown. Turn the chicken thighs skin side down and grill for another 10 minutes, or until the skin is rich golden brown in color. Test the chicken for doneness; a meat thermometer should register 170ºF.

Clean the corn of the husks and silk and rinse the cobs with water; do not dry the corn. Place the corn on the grill and grill, turning often until charred and tender. Remove the corn from the grill, let it cool and cut the kernels from the cobs.

Serve the chicken thighs on a large platter topped with the grilled corn kernels and dollops of pesto.

Serves 4

BBQ S’MOREOS

Like a S’more…but better!

Ingredients:

– 12 Double Stuff Oreos

– 12 large marshmallows

– 12 squares milk chocolate

Twist the tops off the cookies. Arrange the cookie bottoms, cream-side up, on small squares of aluminum foil. Put a piece of chocolate on the cream filling and then top with a marshmallow, laying it on its side. Sandwich each with the cookie tops. Gather the aluminum foil around the S’moreo to enclose it.

When you’re finished grilling lunch or dinner, turn off your BBQ and place the S’moreo packets on the grates of your grill. Close the grill. Close the lid to your BBQ. When ready to serve, the marshmallows and chocolate should be melted and the cookies will be toasty and delicious.