Brett Beale, the owner of Beale’s BBQ, joined us live with some summer BBQ tips and tricks.

A former apprentice under pit-master Bill Cannon and competitor in the World’s Championship Bar-B-Que Contest, Brett is a talented barbecue expert who showed us how to take your backyard BBQs to the next level this Summer.

On hand were flavorful smoked meats at home; a display of Beale’s ribs, brisket, tri tip and more, all cooked with home-made rubs and inspired by Brett’s mom’s recipes.

Beale’s BBQ was one of 162 SoCal restaurants to receive a $3,000 grant from California Restaurant Foundation’s Resilience Fund, which will allow Brett to retain his top employees with well-earned bonuses.

Beale’s BBQ is located at 16400 Pacific Coast Hwy in Huntington Beach. To learn more about the restaurant, visit their website or follow them on Instagram.

In addition, visit the California Restaurant Foundation website to learn more about the foundation.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on June 21, 2022.