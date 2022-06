Beauty editor and expert Marianne Mychaskiw joined us live to talk about summer must-haves $25 and under across beauty and wellness.

Some products include the hottest nail colors, the prettiest highlighters, the best SPF that won’t leave a white cast and even refreshing water enhancers to keep viewers hydrated.

For more information on Marianne and her summer beauty must haves for $25 and under, you can follow her on Instagram.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on June 29, 2022.