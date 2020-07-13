Summer by the pool essentials with lifestyle expert Alison Deyette

Lifestyle expert Alison Deyette joined us with her top pick of items for a fun Summer by the pool. For more info on everything featured in the segment and so much more on lifestyle expert Alison Deyette, visit her website. You can follow her on social media @alisondeyette.

Summer fun for adults with FUNBOY exclusive collections of fancy floats for adults who refuse to grow-up.

All about family time with floats and outdoor games from Intex Recreation Corp. that work in the water or in your own backyard.

Stop sunscreen battles with your kids. Protect your kid’s skin from neck to ankle with Sun Pop Life rash guards, leggings, shorts and hats with instant chemical-free UPF 50+ rated clothes.

Stock up on colorful towels to match your décor, your swimsuit or even your mood. Bright prints Outdoor Oasis available from JCPenney.

Stylish outdoor décor to spiff up your poolside environment from Greendale, Nourison Aloha, Majestic Home Goods, Artisan Weaver, and Mina Victory. All available at Kohl’s.

Coral Detection Systems launched the Coral Manta 3000. A solar-powered, smartphone-enabled product that uses advanced AI software and an underwater video camera to analyze, detect, and track all people in the pool 24/7. It’s the first and only detection for residential pools. It delivers peace-of-mind letting you know any time someone enters the pool, but most importantly when someone is at risk for drowning.

Los Angeles magazine, Good Housekeeping and Delish have all named Two Chicks Cocktails one of the best delicious ready to drink sparkling cocktails made with premium spirits in a can.

