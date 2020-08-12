Here we are nearing the end of the Summer. Some school facilities will open. Some schools will be teaching virtually. The Toy Guy, Chris Byrne, is providing suggestions for families to get through the next few weeks, or months, or, really, however long it takes.

To keep everyone busy and active, he suggests SUMMER CAMP 2020: THE HOME GAME. Here are the Three C’s of camping at home:

1) Communal:

Going to camp is a time for kids to be socialized 24/7 among their peers. How do you manage this at home? Depending on their age, children can also learn to cook, prepare meals for the family, and much more. They Toy Guy’s suggested family fun camping items:

Reel Roaster (Because who doesn’t need “Artisinal S’Mores.)

From Hog Wild

Ages 8+

$19.99

Available at Amazon

The Upside Down Challenge Game

From Vango

Ages 8+

$19.99

Available at Target

2) Creative:

In this category, an item that allows children to be creative without making a major mess.

Swirl and Style Tie-Dye Studio

From Yulu

Ages 6 and up

$19.99

Available at Target

3) Competitive:

In this category, The Toy Guy suggests these to safe and fun items for children and adults. ‎

Zuru X-Shot Water Warfare Fast-Fill Water Blaster

Available at Target

Hyperstrike Bows by Zing

Available at Target.com & Amazon.com

