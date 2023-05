KTLA kicks off summer grilling season with tips from chef Raul Salinas of Japanese restaurant Katana. Salinas covers the dos and don’ts for grilling up fresh veggies, succulent fish, and elevated meats with menu selections from Katana’s summer patio party series, Red Sun BBQ Garden. The Hollywood hotspot’s weekly garden party relaunches Sunday, May 27, and runs through Labor Day.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Weekend Morning News on May 27, 2023.