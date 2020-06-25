Summer Sawdust Festival COVID-19 date and event change

Breaking News
Gayle Anderson was live in Laguna Beach because the annual Summer Sawdust Festival faces some changes this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Normally, today would have been the beginning of a Summer of art, art classes, entertainment and food event that would have lasted eleven weeks through the first weekend of September. But, due to the Coronavirus, the Sawdust Festival artists say the event is scheduled to open Friday, July 17th as a smaller weekend only outdoor marketplace with more than one-hundred Sawdust artists on rotation during the course of the Summer. We introduce art lovers to some of the Sawdust artists participating in the this DIFFERENT Summer Sawdust Festival. Today, we learn about the work of artist David Kizziar of Bluebird Studio Arts.

Opening Friday, July 17th
Summer Sawdust Festival
Outdoor Marketplace
Weekends Only from 10am to 6pm
Laguna Beach

Artist David Kizziar
Bluebird Studio Arts: Featuring a selection of Fine Art Originals, Prints, Collectibles and Gifts
1278 Glenneyre Street,#272
Laguna Beach, CA 92651
E-mail: bluebirdstudioarts@gmail.com

If you have questions, please feel free to contact Gayle Anderson at 1-323-460-5732 or email at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com

