From catwalk to crooner… famed supermodel & reality TV star turned social media sensation Janice Dickinson is strutting her way into the music industry. Known as “The World’s First Supermodel,” Dickinson will release her new EP, “I Coined It” on January 1st, 2024.

The star stopped by KTLA Weekend Morning News to share the scoop on her new EP, and premiere the music video for her new single “Floor,” for the first time on television.

She will be performing songs from the new EP at an album release party on New Years Eve at Hamburger Mary’s in Long Beach.

This segment aired on the KTLA Weekend Morning News on December 30, 2023.