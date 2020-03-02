Support Children’s Hospital Los Angeles during Make March Matter with Panda Express

Gayle Anderson was in Santa Monica to begin her series of reports spotlighting the 2020 Asics L.A. Marathon. There are more than 60 official marathon charities that have teams “Running for a Reason.”

Today, we learn about the Hirshberg Foundation for Pancreatic Cancer Research, which is focused on finding a cure for Pancreatic Cancer and empowering the patients and families whose lives are touched by this disease. Founded in 1997, the foundation funds groundbreaking scientific research, provides patient education and support, and sustains hope that this cancer will be eradicated once and for all.