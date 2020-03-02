Support Children’s Hospital Los Angeles during Make March Matter with Panda Express

The Assistant Vice President of Corporate Partnerships at Children's Hospital Los Angeles Jillian Green joined us live to talk about the 5th Annual Make March Matter. Make March Matter rallies business and the community to raise funds and awareness for children’s health and to support Children’s Hospital Los Angeles. More than 100 businesses across the Southland are participating in Make March Matter to raise $1 million or more during the month of March to help build healthier futures for children. Panda Express has pledged to raise $500,000 for the Make March Matter campaign. They have been the top fundraiser for Make March Matter every year since the campaign began in 2016. For more information on Make March Matter and a list of the participating businesses, you can visit their website or follow them on Instagram @MakeMarchMatter. And for more information on Panda Express and to find a location near you, you can visit their website.
KTLA Entertainment on YouTube
Watch more interviews on YouTube.
Most Popular
Latest News
KTLA on Instagram
KTLA on Facebook