Actress Danielle Fishel joined us live to talk about Giving Tuesday and how you can support Children’s Hospital Los Angeles so they can continue to provide world class medical care to kids in need. To donate, you can go to www.CHLA.org/KTLA, text 4CHLA to 243725, or call 800.909.CHLA (2452). For more info on Danielle, you can follow her on Instagram @DanielleFishel

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on December 1, 2020.