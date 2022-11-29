Today is Giving Tuesday, a day that celebrates giving back generously.

The annual day is celebrated following two of the biggest shopping days of the year, Black Friday and Small Business Saturday.

On this Giving Tuesday, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles needs the support of Angelenos in order to continue providing life-saving services to children in need.

Radio Hall of Fame inductee Ellen K and award-winning actress Jamie Lee Curtis joined us live throughout the morning to share their personal CHLA stories and ways we can all help the local hospital.

Our very own Megan Henderson was also live at the Ellen K studio in Burbank with a former CHLA patient who shared how the hospital helped and provided care for him.

For more information on CHLA and how you can give back, visit CHLA.org/KTLA.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Nov. 29, 2022.