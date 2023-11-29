Megan Henderson was live from the Ellen K studios and Children’s Hospital Los Angeles with details on the 8th Annual Giving Tuesday fundraiser with Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, KOST 103.5 and KTLA5.

KTLA viewers can donate via CHLA.org/KTLA or by calling 1-800-770-CHLA (2452)

Donate $35 or more and a child in the hospital will receive a My Paw In Yours Puppy, thanks to a partnership with Jamie Lee Curtis' company, My Hand in Yours.

With your gift, you are supporting care in more than 350 specialty programs and services, as well as leading-edge research that helps kids in Los Angeles and throughout the world.

Megan Henderson reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News on November 28, 2023.