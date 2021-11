Today is Giving Tuesday. Megan Henderson joined us live with Ellen K along with CHLA patient Malakai Carey and actress and CHLA volunteer Teri Hatcher to help kick off CHLA’s Season of Giving fundraising campaign. To donate to CHLA this Giving Tuesday, you can go to CHLA website or call 800-770-CHLA.

These segments aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Nov. 30, 2021.