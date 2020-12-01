Support local museums this Giving Tuesday

Morning News

Gayle Anderson was live in Los Angeles at the Petersen Automotive Museum, one of many museums and art galleries across the country dramatically impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic. When not closed completely, admission has been reduced to help prevent the spread of Covid-19. This GIVING TUESDAY, the museums and art galleries hope the public will consider donating to their facilities.

Gayle Anderson reports for the KTLA 5 News on December 1, 2020.

