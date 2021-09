Lauren Lyster previewed the Surf City Surf Dog competition that’s happening in Huntington Beach on Saturday, Sept. 25 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event is free to attend.

Surf City Surf Dog will showcase the best in dog surfing, pet adoptions, a special “Celebration of Animals” and an interactive surFUR Expo while providing family beach fun.

Visit the event’s website for more information.

This aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Sept. 24, 2021.