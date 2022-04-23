A local organization is harnessing the power of the ocean to transform the lives of children with special needs.

A Walk on Water provides a unique style of “surf therapy” to help kids and their families. On Saturday, the organization hosted an event at Malibu Beach to celebrate its 10-year anniversary.

Steven Lippman, one of the founding members of a Walk on Water, appeared on the KTLA 5 Weekend Morning News on Saturday to discuss what his organization is doing to help families of children with special needs through transformative “Surf Therapy.”

“Our goal is to gain a trust and a bond and introduce them to a whole new world and surf therapy is it,” Lippman said.

The goal of the program is to establish lasting relationships with the kids using the ocean as a tool.

“We get our surf therapist and we paddle them out to the ocean, we get to know them first … we start to engage with them and introduce them to the water, the fish, the seaweed, the air and all of that stuff, ” Lippman said. “Catching a wave with them is so invigorating.”

Lippman said the organization has helped thousands of families all across the country over the years.

“We’ve established these incredible relationships,” Lippman said. “It’s all about love. It really is, it’s so special.”

For more information about A Walk on Water, click here.