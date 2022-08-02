Professional surfer and world-record breaker Maya Gabeira joined us live to talk all about her career, how she got into big wave surfing and her new children’s book “Maya and the Beast.”

“Maya and the Beast,” is a tale of big waves and even bigger courage, inspired by Maya’s own childhood. Everyone fears the giant wave called “The Beast,” but Maya finds it soothing.

Diesel Bookstore in Santa Monica will host Maya for a public event on Saturday, Aug. 6 at 3 p.m. to celebrate the launch of her book. Maya will discuss her career, read “Maya and the Best,” meet and sign books for attendees. Copies of the book will be available for purchase at the event. People can visit Diesel Bookstore’s website for more information.

For more information on Maya, you can visit her website.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Aug. 2, 2022.