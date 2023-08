Comedian Tiffany Haddish surprised the KTLA team to announce the winner of the Summer of Funny comedy challenge and launch her meteorology career with a turn on the weather wall. Congratulations to winner Nthenya Ndunda, finalists Mark Ellis and Macey Isaacs, and all the competitors.

This segment aired on KTLA 5 Weekend Morning News on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023.