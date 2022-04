Jill Eaton, Executive Director of Susan G. Komen’s Inland Empire chapter, discusses the organization’s BigWigs fundraiser, active through April 22. The KTLA Weekend Morning team joined her in pink wigs to raise awareness of the breast cancer organization’s fundraiser. Local “BigWigs” and supporters can share their pink wig photos on social media using #KTLACommunity and learn more at komen.org/komeniebigwigs.

This segment aired on KTLA 5 Weekend Morning News on April 3, 2022.