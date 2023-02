Susan G. Komen’s Inland Empire chapter has launched its 2023 BigWig fundraiser to raise money for breast cancer research and support. Jill Eaton, Executive Director of Susan G. Komen IE, and BigWig Lt. Jennifer Kohrell of the San Bernardino Police Department, bring pink wigs for the team and explain their personal connections to the campaign, which runs through April 21. Visit Komen.org for details.

This segment aired on KTLA 5 Weekend Morning News on Feb. 25, 2023.