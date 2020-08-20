Sweat, dance and burn calories with AKT

Master trainer for AKT Alissa Tucker joined us to tell us all about AKT and the workout classes they offer. AKT is known for their dance cardio classes. Celebs like Alicia Keys, Shakira and Kelly Ripa are fans of the workout. They’ve expanded their classes to include bands, tone and circuit training as well. And they’re now offering outdoor classes at their Yorba Linda location. For more info, you can visit their website or follow them on Instagram @TheAKTStudios

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on August 20, 2020.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction