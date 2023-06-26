Pickleball is one of the fastest growing sports in America and one website wants to make it easier to play.

Swimply is known for renting out backyard swimming pools and now they’re expanding into Pickleball and Tennis courts.

“We actually host pickleball events once a week with our friends,” started Aubree Stark, a Bel Air resident with a pickleball court in her backyard.

Although the sport has been around since the ’60s, its popularity is surging right now.

“It’s great because it’s really competitive. I think just about anyone can pick it up and learn it quickly,” said Stark.

Now, she’s renting her court out by the hour through Swimply.

“We’ve taken the formula we created with pools and brought it to the pickleball community,” said Bunim Laskin, Founder and CEO of Swimply.

Swimply is known for renting private pools by the hour, and now they’re expanding into tennis and pickleball.

That means anyone with a backyard court, or pool can earn extra income by renting it out.

“Since 2019, we’ve hosted over 1 million people in 125 cities,” said Laskin. “Swimply hosts can expect to earn between $2000-$3000 dollars a month renting out their backyard. We have some owners that are actually so passionate about their business they’ve been able to earn over 6 figures a year.”

For even more peace of mind, Swimply offers up to $2 million dollars per reservation in protection free of charge.

Stark rents her court for about $90 dollars an hour and offers add-ons, like a cold plunge and sauna.

“For the most part, we’ve had really great experiences. I would say to definitely keep someone on-site at all times,” concluded Stark.

Tennis and Pickleball courts start at around $20 dollars an hour and listings provide pictures and details on what you get for the price.