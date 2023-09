The new Broadwest Entertainment is staging four live music productions featuring Broadway and Hollywood favorites. The season kicks off with Swingin’ with the Mouse on Sept. 29 at the Downey Theatre in Downey and again on Sept. 30 at the Scherr Forum in Thousand Oaks. Artistic Director Pablo Rossil joined KTLA to discuss the upcoming showcase. For tickets and details head to BroadwestEntertainment.com.

This segment aired on KTLA 5 Weekend Morning News on Sept. 23, 2023.