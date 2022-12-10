Cats have grievances just like the rest of us and one Pasadena cat café is ready to rank them. The Tail Town Cats of Festivus is a competition that lets fans vote for their favorite feline complaints through Dec. 22 and then livestream the Dec. 23 Festivus Day celebration that includes announcement of the winner, feats of strength, and more. Event organizer Gwendolyn Mathers introduces three of the cat contestants: Olive, Arcadia and Anthony. Vote and learn more at tailtowncats.com.

This segment aired on KTLA 5 Weekend Morning News on Dec. 10, 2022.

