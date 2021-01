Beachbody Super Trainer Autumn Calabrese joined us live to tell us all about her new fitness and nutrition program called 9 Week Control Freak. 9 Week Control Freak combines three innovative training methods with powerful nutrition and a proactive approach to rest. For more info, you can visit their website or follow Autumn or Beachbody on Instagram @AutumnCalabrese and @Beachbody.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on January 4, 2021.