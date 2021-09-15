Take Five to Care: The Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation

The Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation (LAFD) is a nonprofit organization that provides funding for the needs of Los Angeles City firefighters. The LAFD reports approximately 97% of the city’s budget for the Los Angeles Fire Department is allocated to necessary personnel costs, leaving 3% to cover the cost of essential equipment, new technology, and training resources needed to keep firefighters safe and to allow them to do their jobs effectively.

The LAFD Foundation bridges the budget gap by raising funds to provide firefighters the tools, equipment, and resources needed to protect property and save lives. The LAFD is currently seeking donations to help cover the costs of everything from chainsaws and safety chaps; brush fire helmets: flight helmets and night vision goggles; structure fire bailout systems; light-duty helicopter; brush shirts; chest compression systems and more.

Visit the foundation’s website to see the complete list of funding priority items and to donate.

Gayle Anderson reports for the KTLA 5 News on Sept. 15, 2021.