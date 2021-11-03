Take part in WalkUnitedLA family walk/run to end poverty in Los Angeles

Morning News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Claudia M. Andrade from WalkUnitedLA joined us live with details on the 5K walk/run to help end poverty in L.A. communities.

Visit WalkUnitedLA’s website for more information.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Nov. 3, 2021.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Popular

Latest News

More News