Tamron Hall shares how she took a leap of faith with her self-titled talk show. She also talks about the new campaign she is part of, the Purple Leash Project. The Purple Leash Project is helping domestic abuse victims by equipping shelters with the resources they need to help victims and their pets.

For more information, visit PurpleLeashProject.com. Tamron Hall’s show airs weekdays at 1p.m. on ABC.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Oct. 4, 2021.