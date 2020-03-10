Live Now
KTLA 5 Morning News

Talking to your kids about coronavirus with pediatrician Dr. Tanya Altmann

Morning News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Data pix.

Pediatrician and best-selling author Dr. Tanya Altmann joined us live with advice on how to talk to your kids about coronavirus. For more information on Dr. Tanya, you can visit her website or follow her on social media @DrTanyaAltmann.
For more information on Calabasas Pediatrics Wellness Center, you can visit their website.

Share this story

KTLA Entertainment on YouTube

Watch more interviews on YouTube.

Most Popular

Latest News

More News

KTLA on Instagram

Instagram

KTLA on Facebook

KTLA on Twitter