Talking to your kids about coronavirus with pediatrician Dr. Tanya Altmann

March is Women's History Month. So, Gayle Anderson learned the work of The Ebell of Los Angeles, which is celebrating 125 years of empowering women. The educational and philanthropic organization was founded by women for women in 1894. It’s mission is to participate in and encourage the educational, cultural and social growth of the diverse Los Angeles community and to conserve and protect its historic Clubhouse, collections and Wilshire Ebell Theatre.

The Ebell Club of Los Angeles 743 South Lucerne BoulevardLos Angeles, CA 90005(323) 931-1277