Pediatrician and parenting expert Dr. Tanya Altmann joined us live with advice for parents on how to talk to children and help them cope with the Texas elementary school shooting.

For more information on Dr. Altmann, visit her website or the Calabasas Pediatrics website. You can also follow Dr. Altmann on Instagram.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on May 25, 2022.