Tam O’Shanter restaurant is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year.

In the 1930s, the Tam was one of the first restaurants in L.A. to have carhops and the owners are bringing it back in celebration. The L.A. Derby Dolls will entertain on their skates and deliver food to people’s cars.

The one-night-only celebration will be on Sept. 23 and reservations are required.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Sept. 20, 2022.