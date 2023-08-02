What is expected to become the highest-grossing tour ever has arrived in Los Angeles.

Taylor Swift takes center stage at SoFi Stadium for six nights starting on Aug. 3.

While opening night is just a day away, fans are already lining up outside the stadium for a chance to purchase exclusive tour merchandise.

Fans camped out in front of SoFi Stadium on Aug. 2 to get their hands on exclusive merchandise from the singer’s Eras Tour. (This aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Aug. 2, 2023)

Video from Sky 5 showed the line of fans wrapped all around the lake out front.

KTLA 5’s Ellina Abovian estimated about 1,000 Swifties were in attendance by 7 a.m. Many of them showed up overnight just to get a good spot in line.

The line of Taylor Swift fans wrapped around the lake in front of SoFi Stadium. (Photo: KTLA 5 Morning News on Aug. 2, 2023)

One Swiftie, who’s attending the concert this weekend, had already been waiting for four hours.

“I’m just really excited I can’t wait to see her. I have my outfit planned,” she exclaimed.

A woman from Oklahoma made the trek to SoFi bright and early to grab an item for her granddaughter.

“It’s her birthday next month and she was so excited. She’s like ‘Nana, please. You’ve got to go do this.’ So, I’m here for the long haul for my baby,” she explained to Ellina.

The “Bejeweled” singer performs at SoFi Stadium on Aug. 3, 4, 5, 7, 8 and 9.