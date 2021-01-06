Tech innovations to improve your health and wellness with digital lifestyle expert Carley Knobloch

Morning News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Digital Lifestyle Expert Carley Knobloch joined us live with tech innovations to help you improve your health and wellness in the new year. For more info on the gadgets Carley highlighted in the segment, you can visit her website.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on January 6, 2021.

Share this story

KTLA Entertainment on YouTube

Watch more interviews on YouTube.

Most Popular

Latest News

More News