Testing hands-free driving and auto lane change in the 2021 Cadillac Escalade

Recently, I took the 2021 Cadillac Escalade for a spin. The supersized-SUV has some impressive tech built-in, including Super Cruise, which is GM’s version of hands-free driving. This year’s model also packs a brand new feature that allows the car to change lanes all by itself when you ask it to.

So, how did the car do? Watch the video to find out!

