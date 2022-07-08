You can easily spend more than $100 on a great sounding pair of earbuds. But if you want something a bit more budget friendly, check out the OnePlus Nord Buds.

They’re just $40.

“For $40, you’re getting sound that you might not get with other earbuds until you hit $80 or $100 dollars,” said Andrew Romero, a writer for 9to5Google.

OnePlus Nord Buds are simple, wireless earbuds that work with both iPhones and Androids.

You won’t get premium features like active noise cancellation or support for voice assistants, but you will get good sound.

“They’re as basic as you can get…and that’s the draw of them,” said Romero, who was just as surprised as I was at just how delightful these low-cost earbuds are.

“I saw the $40 price tag and I wanted to dislike them very much and then I tried them and then I angrily texted my colleagues and let them know how much I liked them,” quipped Romero.

OnePlus is known for “smooth and fast” Android phones that fans really like.

The OnePlus buds come in a rechargeable case, which is a bit bulky for pockets.

They have a unique design with tappable areas on the sides so you can play, skip and pause your music. They’re comfortable and stay in your ears well.

There are various on-board mics for high quality phone calls.

The sound is excellent, but they won’t cancel out ambient noise and there are no built-in sensors to automatically pause your music when you take them out of your ears.

But did I mention they’re just $40 dollars?

“For most music it really does a great job of reproducing sound,” said Romero.

Battery life is rated at 7 hours with the buds themselves and 30 hours if you include the case.

There is fast charging so a 10-minute charge will give you 5 hours of playback.

They’re also water and sweat resistant, rated IP55.

Add it all up and your wallet and your music have never had it so good!

“You’re paying for what you get, and surprisingly, at $40, you can get a lot,” concluded Romero.

I tested the earbuds for everyday use, like listening to music, making phone calls and exercising. The Buds sounded great and didn’t fall out of my ears.

The OnePlus Nord Buds are on sale now in Black Slate at Amazon.com and OnePlus.