A cell phone repair shop shares their number one tip to protect your phone – and it might surprise you

Recently, I visited a uBreakiFix repair shop location to talk with their experts about the top tips for protecting your smartphone. While the number one repair is still shattered screens, the number one tip to protect your phone might surprise you. It has nothing to do with screen protectors or cases.

Follow Rich DeMuro on Instagram for more tech news, tips and tricks.

Their number one way to protect your phone: back it up.

While physical hardware on phones can be replaced or repaired, it’s the data inside that could be lost if a phone suffers water or other critical damage. There’s no getting that back.

So be sure to check your iCloud or Google settings to backup your phone.

If you need a fast and easy way to back things up, check out the Google One app for Android and iOS. If you want to backup texts on an Android phone, I like an app called SMS Backup & Restore. Bottom line – be sure those precious pictures are backed up in iCloud, Google Photos, OneDrive or Amazon Photos.

When it comes to voicemails, if there is a sentimental or important one you’re keeping, be sure to download it or use a friend’s phone to record it off speakerphone.

Listen to the Rich on Tech Podcast for more tech news and answers to your pressing tech questions.