We tried shopping at Amazon’s new grocery store that uses cameras and sensors to track what you buy so you can just walk out

Amazon has a new grocery store in Cerritos that is the first to use the company’s Just Walk Out technology.

You swipe a card to get into the store, then the technology uses a combination of cameras and sensors to track what you pull off shelves. You are charged you when you walk out the door and get a receipt sent to your email. There’s no need to stop at a checkout line at all!

How did it go? Watch the video to find out!

The new Amazon Fresh store is located at 11340 South St., Cerritos, CA 90703.

Here is the same technology in action at Newark Liberty Airport in New Jersey.