Blink and you might have missed one of the most incredible Amazon Prime Day deals: a 50-inch 4K TV for just $100.

I featured the anticipated deal in my TV segment Monday. Many believed it was too good to be true.

But, shortly after 6 AM Pacific Wednesday, July 13, Amazon featured the limited time offer on its homepage.

Quick fingered shoppers were able to score the smart TV for just $99.99, or 79% off its regular price of $469.99.

The lightning deal sold out in minutes and now there is a waiting list for anyone who might cancel their order.

Those who were able to score the deal flooded my Instagram with screenshots of their purchase.

Amazon Prime Day continues to run through today.