Watch how spilled coffee runs right off this high-tech dress shirt made from recycled plastic bottles

How many times have you worn a dress shirt to work only to get a stain on it from eating, drinking or spilling some coffee? It’s happened to me plenty of times.

Now, a new type of high-tech dress shirt could help. It’s made from recycled plastic bottles which gives it a unique moisture and stain wicking properties.

To try it out, we spilled some coffee on the shirt and to our surprise, it ran right off the sleeve! Then we ran the shirt under some water and the stain completely disappeared like magic.

I also tested the shirt with ketchup but that didn’t fare as well. Its hydrophobic qualities aren’t as effective with oil-based stains, so you still have to be careful with some items.

The shirt is made by Salt Lake City based &Collar and sells for $40.