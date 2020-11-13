Apple’s latest iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone Pro Max are now available – here’s a look at how big and small they are

In case you haven’t noticed, Apple has been quite busy in 2020. The company has refreshed nearly its entire product line and this week, they unveiled brand new computes with their own processing chips inside.

Also today, two more iPhone models are now available – the iPhone 12 Mini and Pro Max. Just how small is the Mini, and just how big is the Max? Read on to find out.

Apple M1 Chip

Apple is now applying it’s iPhone magic to its computers with a new processor called the M1.

“It is a stunningly capable chip and it ushers in a whole new era for the Mac,” said John Ternus, Apple VP of Hardware Engineering in the company’s virtual event on November 10.

Apple is now using it’s own chips inside three new computers. This is instead of Intel chips, which have powered Apple computers for years now.

Apple says customers will notice big increases in speed and battery life, plus you’ll be able to run iPhone apps on your computer screen for the first time.

New models include a $999 MacBook Air that’s 3 and a half times faster and has up to 18 hours of battery life. There’s also 13 inch MacBook Pro that’s nearly 3 times faster with double the battery life at $1299. A new Mac Mini also sports the M1 chip.

Apple MacBook Air with M1

Keep in mind you can take $100 off the price of those two laptops with Apple Educational Pricing.

“All together, the eight core CPU and M1 is by far the highest performance CPU with ever created and more importantly it delivers this performance at the lowest possible power,” explained Johny Srouji, Apple VP of Hardware Technologies in the company’s virtual event.

Apple 13″ MacBook Pro with M1

The new computers are also fanless and bring back the company’s signature startup sound. They are available next week.

iPhone Mini and Max

Two new iPhone 12 models are now available. The iPhone 12 Mini is the smallest, most powerful iPhone you can get right now. It’s easy to hold and has a great camera.

The downside: since it’s small, you won’t get the best battery life among the latest iPhone models. Still, it’s perfect if you just want a powerful iPhone in a compact form factor.

On the other hand, the iPhone 12 Pro Max is the ultimate Apple has to offer. It’s big, like really big. It’s the biggest screen ever on an iPhone and even a bit larger than last year’s iPhone 11 Pro Max.

The Pro Max is for someone who wants the absolute best Apple has to offer – not only do you get the biggest battery, you also get the best camera. Even slightly better than the iPhone 12 Pro since the Max has even more improved low light performance, a longer zoom range and more image stabilization.

The Max is pretty large, although you will get used to it as you use it. If you can, I would find a way to get it in hand before you purchase just to make sure you need a phone that big.

In total, there are now four new iPhone models to choose from. I think the iPhone 12 and 12 Pro offer the best sweet spot of size, price and performance for most people.

