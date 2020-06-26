Apple shows off new feature to use an iPhone as a car key

Apple’s WWDC20 wraps up today and although we didn’t see any new hardware, we did get to see many new features coming soon to Apple devices through software updates.

Here’s a look at some of the most notable previews.

Apple Car Key

Apple showed off new functionality for the iPhone as a car key. The company demoed the feature with the first car that will take advantage of it: the 2021 BMW 5 Series.

All you have to do is hold your iPhone near the door and it uses NFC to unlock. Then, you please your phone in a wireless charging pad before you start the engine.

You can even share virtual keys with friends and Apple says they’re working with various car manufacturers to make this more widespread. In the future, you won’t have to remove your iPhone from your pocket or purse.

App Clips

Another neat feature Apple showed off is called App Clips.

Instead of downloading an entire app, all you have to do is tap your phone on an NFC tag or scan a code and you’ll be able to do things like pay for parking or rent a scooter without downloading an entire app or going through a lengthy sign up process.

This is one of those ideas that could really take off or just die on the vine if no one uses it. But iPhones are everywhere and iPhones contain payment information and I can definitely see the advantages of this system. We’ll see if companies adopt it or if it’s too complicated for consumers.

Scribble on iPad

Remember the Newton? The dream of handwriting recognition is still alive and it’s now on the iPad! The latest version of the iPad software will include support for handwriting recognition – Apple calls the feature Scribble.

You can use the Apple Pencil to sketch a haphazard shape and the iPad will automagically morph it into the perfect proportions.

Or, use the Apple Pencil to write in any text box and your handwriting will be converted into text.

Apple Silicon

Apple is making a big change when it comes to it’s computers: it’s ditching Intel processing chips in favor of it’s own chips. It’s calling it Apple Silicon.

This is the same thing they’ve done for their smartphones and iPads – they create their own chips inside to power them.

Apple’s proprietary chips should make their computers run faster, be more power efficient and have longer lasting battery life.

Bonus: you’ll be able to run any app you can run on your iPhone on your desktop computer!

macOS Big Sur

California inspires once again for the latest desktop operating system. Apple’s newest for the Mac will be called macOS Big Sur.

Big Sir has a new look and feel including an iPhone inspired Control Center to adjust all of your settings from the menubar.

