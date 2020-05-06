Apple’s new laptop and the fitness app that watches you as you workout

Here’s what’s happening in the tech world right now! Apple has a new laptop and the biggest improvement is the keyboard.

Apple’s New MacBook Pro

Apple’s new 13 inch MacBook Pro has what the company calls their “magic keyboard.”

Wall Street Journal columnist Joanna Stern was on a mission to get Apple to improve their keyboards.

Joanna Stern, Wall Street Journal

“They weren’t great to type on; they were very flat, the keys sort of didn’t press down like normal keys and so now with this new magic keyboard, they’ve gone back to a mechanism inside called a scissor mechanism, which really does actually press down the keys like a scissor and it feels like you’re really typing on a keyboard,” explains Stern.

Apple’s new 13 inch MacBook Pro also has double the storage and faster performance. It starts at $1,300 and is available now.

Summer Game Fest

Usually, there’s a big video game show called E3 held every June in Los Angeles, but this year that’s not happening because of COVID-19. Now there’s something to fill the void!

It’s called the Summer Game Fest. It’s an all digital celebration running online from May to August. It’s an important year for video games, with two new consoles arriving. “Inside of the Summer Game Fest you’re going to get a first look at the new Xbox, the new Playstation, incredible games that are also coming out this year,” says Geoff Keighley, curator of Summer Game Fest.

There will be updates from major publishers including Activision, Blizzard, Electronic Arts, Microsoft, Sony and more. Fans will even be able to play trials of some of the upcoming games.

Plus, it’s all free! Summer Game Fest is being produced by the same team behind the annual Game Awards.

“My hope is that at the end of the summer, gamers won’t look back and say ‘oh, I’m so sad that E3 didn’t happen,’ they’re going to be really excited that they got to experience games in a new way,” says Keighley.

Onyx Fitness App

A new fitness app uses computer vision to help you work out and it even creates a highlight reel you can post to social media. The app is called Onyx and it uses the iPhone’s true depth camera to track your exercise in 3D. The feature works on iPhone X and up.

Onyx can even correct your form and count your reps since the app can basically see you while you workout. Afterwards, you get a short highlight reel of your exercising that you can share on social media.

Onyx is free with premium content available through a subscription that runs about $15 a month.

I tried a few of the app’s workouts and they are short and sweet, but I really liked getting the feedback from the virtual trainer, but the video well, I may or may not post that!