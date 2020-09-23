Plug this tiny flash drive into your iPhone to backup your photos instantly without using the cloud

The cloud is a convenient way to keep your data safe, but not everyone wants their information stored on a server somewhere. Here are some unique new storage drives to check out, including one with a fingerprint sensor for security and another that backs up iPhone photos automatically.

My Passport SSD

Western Digital makes some of the most popular portable hard drives, but their latest is solid-state, which means there are no moving parts. That means it’s smaller and twice as fast at transferring your files. It’s also shock and drop resistant, up to 6 and a half feet.

The downside: SSD’s are more expensive than traditional hard drives. My Passport SSD starts at $120 for 500 GB of storage.

VAVA SSD Touch

The VAVA SSD Touch is a tiny, solid-state drive with a built-in fingerprint sensor. That means no one else can access your files without scanning your fingerprint first.

You can use it with a computer, iPad Pro, Android phone and more. A 500 GB model is $132, early buyers get a discount.

SanDisk iXpand Flash Drive

I get this question all the time: how do I backup photos from my iPhone without using the cloud?

Well, here is the solution: the SanDisk iXpand Flash Drive Go!

One side plugs into the lightning port on the bottom of your phone. Then, it can automatically back up your photos, video and contacts. Plug the other end of the USB flash drive into your computer to access your files. It couldn’t be easier.

There are also options to manually transfer just a few photos or videos, or even watch a movie file straight off of the drive.

The SanDisk iXpannd Flash Drive ranges from 32 to 256 GB of storage and starts at $23.

Bottom line: No matter what you use to store and backup your files, I always recommend having them in a minimum of two places. One with you, say, in your home, and other somewhere else, like on a drive offsite or in the cloud. That way, if one backup fails, you still have a copy – especially with those precious digital pictures!

